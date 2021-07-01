AMELIA BJORKLUND JOINS NAI LEGACY AS LISTING MANAGER-INVESTMENTS
Amelia Bjorklund, a recent graduate from Gustavus Adolphus College and former NAI Legacy intern, joins NAI Legacy full-time as Listing Manager-Investments.BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAI Legacy is pleased to announce that Amelia Bjorklund has joined the NAI Legacy team. Amelia will be joining Duane Lund, Michael Houge and Garrett Farmer as the Listing Manager—Investments of the company. She was recently awarded honors as an All-American Swimmer and is excited to bring her 14-Years of experience in the pool and apply it into becoming an all-around “Real Estate Athlete” by assisting in each of the three NAI Legacy divisions.
"Having worked with Amelia on several important projects, I see her enthusiasm and know she’s a quick study. She’ll be a great addition,” said Michael Houge, Managing Director of NAI Legacy.
Amelia is new to the business but has been working for NAI Legacy an intern since 2018, assisting with the listing management and marketing. Amelia graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in May with a double major in Biological Sciences and Psychological Sciences. Amelia served various leadership roles in with three different Honors Societies, the college swim team, and various college-based organizations while attending school.
About NAI Legacy
Coupling the latest technology with a traditional emphasis on customer service, the NAI Legacy team provides strategic guidance, administrative support and brokerage services for properties totaling nearly 2,500,000 square feet. With business lines including property management, traditional sales and leasing services, and 1031 tax-deferred exchange solutions, NAI Legacy is adept at navigating all aspects of quality commercial real estate assignments.
