Leaf411 Cannabis Nurse Hotline Hosts Free Online Event on Cannabis for Pain Management

Clinician-led education will fill gaps in consumer knowledge on cannabis as an alternative to prescription painkillersDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonprofit partners Leaf411, a national cannabis nurse hotline based in Colorado, and Radicle Health, a leading cannabis education organization, are presenting a free online Leaf Learning Series event, Exploring Cannabis for Pain Management, on Thursday, July 15, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. MDT. The live event is open to the public. Event registration is available on the Leaf411 website (https://leaf411.org/), with CannOccasions providing event management.
“Chronic pain tops the list for why patients turn to legal medical cannabis and is a question we commonly get on our RN-staffed hotline,” said Katherine Golden, RN, Leaf411 Founder and CEO/ED. “These patients’ experiences are now being validated by research, including Harvard Medical School and McLean Hospital’s study on long-term use of medical cannabis for chronic pain that was published earlier this year. However, what these studies don’t provide is clear guidance for patients on product selection, dosing and route of administration to maximize pain relief.”
Dr. Dustin Sulak, Founder and CEO of Healer.com, will headline the Leaf411 education event. Dr. Sulak has advised thousands of chronic pain patients on using cannabis as an “exit drug” to reduce or eliminate opioid dependence. During the event, Dr. Sulak will share insights on cannabis and opioid use disorder, providing easy-to-understand information and guidance for consumers.
Golden and other Leaf411 cannabis-trained RNs will also present targeted sessions geared toward specific pain topics, including arthritis, migraines, endometriosis, neuropathic pain and palliative care, and will host a patient panel where individuals can share their experiences using cannabis or hemp CBD to manage chronic pain.
“Over 20 percent of Americans live with chronic pain, with few good options for managing this debilitating condition,” said Eloise Theisen, AGPCNP-BC, Leaf411 CNO and Radicle Health CEO. “As additional states legalize cannabis, more consumers have access to safe, fully tested cannabis therapeutics. However, consumers lack knowledge on product selection, dosing and routes of administration to maximize pain relief. Our free education session will empower patients and consumers, whether they are brand new to cannabis or experienced users exploring new options for safely and effectively managing chronic pain.”
According to a 2018 report from the American Psychiatric Association (APA), about 2 million people in the United States have a substance use disorder related to prescription opioid pain medication, and nearly a third of Americans know someone who has been addicted to opioids or prescription painkillers. As the rate of Americans with chronic pain continues to grow, these concerns will become more pressing, reinforcing the need for effective alternatives including medical cannabis.
