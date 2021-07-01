Chief Justice Newby Proclaims July as Juror Appreciation Month in the Judicial Branch

Chief Justice Paul Newby has proclaimed the month of July as Juror Appreciation Month in the North Carolina Judicial Branch. The ceremonial proclamation declares Juror Appreciation Month “to recognize the importance of jury service to the community.”

“We set aside this month each year to thank and recognize the thousands of North Carolinians who serve as jurors," said Chief Justice Newby. “Our state needs jurors now more than ever to help address the large backlog of cases left in the wake of this pandemic and help ensure that justice is administered without favor, denial, or delay."

The Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article I, Section 24 of the North Carolina Constitution give a person charged with a crime the right to a trial by a jury. Most North Carolina citizens usually come into contact with the Judicial Branch through jury service. Juror Appreciation Month is an opportunity to educate the public and to help raise awareness of the importance of jury service, while extending a small token of thanks to the many citizens who devote their time to the Judicial Branch and to our system of justice.

While some North Carolina judicial districts have held juror appreciation activities in the past, Juror Appreciation Month encourages courts across the state to celebrate safely. Participation in Juror Appreciation Month is voluntary, and some judicial districts will host their own local events in support of the Chief Justice’s proclamation.

As jury trials begin to resume across North Carolina, jurors can learn more about jury service at NCcourts.gov/jury-service.