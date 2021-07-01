Everlasting Love to premiere July 5th on YouTube, addresses sexuality and disabilities

New YouTube series, Everlasting Love, answers questions about sexuality a disabilities.

Broadcast will provide live Q and A with a team of professionals

...persons with disabilities are amongst the most vulnerable individuals to the danger of climate change.” — Marcalee Alexander, Co-Founder, Sustain Our Abilities

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, July 5th, 2021, at 7 pm EST, Sustain Our Abilities will premiere Everlasting Love, a new YouTube series about sexuality for those with Spinal Cord Injuries (SCI/D), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), as well as their partners, professionals, and others around the world who want to learn about sex and disability. The Everlasting Love series will provide basic and advanced, practical education and the opportunity to have sexuality questions answered by a team of professionals with and without disabilities, including Sustain Our Abilities Co-Founder Marcalee Alexander and cohosts Rafe Biggs, Deborah Davis, Hector DelValle, and Ligia Zuniga. Fast Lane Productions produces the series, and the show airs exclusively on the Sustain Our Abilities YouTube channel. The series is sponsored by Paralyzed Veterans of America's Education and Training Foundation.

Sustain Our Abilities, a US-based 501c3, believes that climate change is the greatest threat impacting humanity and that persons with disabilities are amongst the most vulnerable individuals to the danger of climate change. The organization works to sustain the abilities of persons with disabilities despite climate change through technology-based education regarding climate justice for persons with disabilities, the impacts of climate change, health, and quality of life.

