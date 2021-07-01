iCRYO Disrupts the Wellness Market and Reaches 150 Locations in Development Around the United States!

Houston-based, iCRYO, has hit the milestone of 150 franchise locations in development.

/EIN News/ -- United States, Texas, Houston, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In October of 2015, Houston-based iCRYO opened its doors with the mission to; Elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests by providing professional, affordable, and convenient recovery services while raising the bar in the growing health and wellness industry. iCRYO had the focus of setting a standard for the health and wellness industry. Cryotherapy over the years has become more and more popular with the masses. iCRYO has three keys to the success of its business, education, training, and safety. iCRYO is making headway and a solid push to be one of the top wellness brands in the country. In 2021 alone, iCRYO has been recognized in the Inc. 5000 and the Financial Times for its accomplishments.

COO and Co-Founder Kyle Jones stated, "It's been such a surreal journey watching iCRYO grow across the nation. Surpassing 150+ territories soon to be opened here in the United States is a milestone my father and I envisioned just a few years ago. My sites are now set on 1,000+ locations here in the states and many more across the globe."

Since the opening of the first location, iCRYO now has open locations in 6 states, including Texas, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, Indiana, and Florida. The 150 sites that are in development are dispersed coast to coast from California to West Virginia.

Jones continued by saying, "iCRYO will be known to the world as a beacon for true wellness, prevention, and recovery. The brand is filled with so many amazing people with life-changing stories. The positive impact that iCRYO has on its Guests and employees drives me every day to keep pushing the brand forward. It's a blessing to see so many people align with core values and the mission to help people in need. I'm humbled and honored that our Franchisees trust the vision of iCRYO and where we are headed. The future looks very bright, and there's no better time than now to get involved with iCRYO."

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for health and wellness nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional franchise that offers Cryotherapy, iV Infusions, and additional wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, we have the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe wellness services in your area. Its mission is to elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

