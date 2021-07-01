U.S. Supreme Court opinions: July 1

The United States Supreme Court has issued a new opinion.

In Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the court held that Arizona’s challenged voting regulations governing precinct-based election-day voting (rejecting ballots cast in the wrong precinct) and early mail-in voting (making it a crime for anyone other than an authorized proxy to possess the early ballot of another voter) do not violate §2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965; Arizona House Bill 2023 (enacting the early mail-in voting regulations) was not enacted with a racially discriminatory purpose.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-1257_g204.pdf

In Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta, the court held that the Ninth Circuit’s judgment, which vacated the District Court’s injunction of California’s compelled disclosure of Schedule Bs as not narrowly tailored to the State’s interest in investigating charitable misconduct, is reversed, and the cases are remanded.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-251_p86b.pdf