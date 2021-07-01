Photolithography Market is Expected to Reach USD 9.80 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.26% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Photolithography Market information by Process, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” market was valued at USD 7.34 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9.80 Billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.26%.

Photolithography Market Scope:

Photolithography systems are used to etch circuit patterns onto silicon wafers. All semiconductor manufacturing companies use EUV (extreme ultraviolet) tools to manufacture smallest and most advanced chips. Major world chip makers and buyers strive to bolster the semiconductor industry by setting up new coalitions. These coalitions may help to achieve semiconductor independence from US technologies.

The technology holds promises to completely transform the display technology industry from programming languages to hardware. Photolithography holds the potential to emerge as a vital application in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and aerospace & defense. Photolithography solutions are witnessing exponential traction from venture capitalists and government bodies.

Dominant Key Players on Photolithography market covered are:

Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

ASML Holding NV (Netherlands)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan)

Applied Materials Inc. (US)

JEOL Ltd (Japan)

NIL TECHNOLOGY (Denmark)

Rudolph Technologies Inc. (US)

Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group) Co. Ltd. (SMEE - China)

EV Group (EVG - Austria)

SÜSS MICROTEC SE (Germany)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (US)

NuFlare Technology Inc. (Japan)

Vistec Electron Beam GmbH (Germany)

Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan)

Omega Optical Inc. (US)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Nikon Corporation (Japan)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8463

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

The latest success in photolithography application to pattern organic semiconductors and the cathode in an OLED-display stack is projected to influence the market share. The breakthroughs in device reliability, which have the potential to eliminate the use of fine metal masks, would push the photolithography market share. These developments make photolithography important for display manufacturers for enabling higher resolutions or increased transparency of the cathode to accommodate for display-integrated sensors.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The Photolithography market forecast is segmented into processes, applications, and regions. The process segment is sub-segmented into deep ultraviolet (DUV), extreme ultraviolet (EUV), i-line, Krypton Fluoride (KrF), Argon Fluoride dry (ArF dry), and others.

The application segment is sub-segmented into front-end and back-end. The region segment is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and others.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Photolithography:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/photolithography-market-8463

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dominates the global Photolithography market, heading with the significant presence of semiconductor foundries and wafer fabrication industries. Besides, the rising adoption of portable electronic devices attributes to the growth of the photolithography market in this region. Increasing uses of AI, IoT, data analytics, and other technologies & solutions in various industries substantiate the region’s photolithography market share.

Moreover, the demand for automated systems and fast networks & processors with high computing power drives the optical lithography market in the region. Growing investments in the development of computing technology foster the region’s photolithography market size.

North America holds the second-best position globally in terms of Photolithography market revenue. Rapidly changing technology has been encouraging the adoption of EUV lithography and similar lithography process in electronic device manufacturing in this region.

Additionally, major technology providers in the region, such as Omega Optical and Applied Materials, positively impact the Photolithography market size. Besides, the augmenting demand for AI-based front-end and back-end applications and advanced analytics platforms in the region drives the UV lithography market.

Europe is witnessing significant growth in the Photolithography market value. Factors such as the growing adoption of AI, machine learning, and IoT-based systems and the rising demand for better efficiency and productivity of overall processes influence the market growth. Additionally, the spurring rise in industries including aerospace & defense, IT & telecom, automotive, and others boost the region’s Photolithography market share.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8463

Industry Trends

The photolithography process is highly complex and requires an extremely clean substrate surface for etching patterns and ideal temperature conditions. The major steps involved in photolithography are wafer cleaning, barrier layer formation, photoresist application, soft baking, mask alignment, exposure and development, and hard-baking. Some of the key photolithography applications include integrated circuits (ICs), printed electronic boards, nameplates, and printer plates.

Photolithography systems are also used to produce nanites and microscopic computer systems. Augmenting demand for consumer electronic devices is a key driving force behind the photolithography market growth. Additionally, the growing trend of miniaturization of products to promote the adoption of portable devices creates several opportunities in the market.

On the flip side, the complex manufacturing process of photolithography designs and the continuously changing semiconductor industry are major factors impeding the growth of the global photolithography market. Nevertheless, the rapidly growing semiconductor and sensor markets would support the market growth throughout the review period. Also, the rising need for better performing ICs and growing demand for quantum computers & chips are major industry trends defining the growing market landscape.

Rising uses of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are predicted to continue to bolster market growth in future years. Additionally, the growing adoption of effective Photolithography platforms in industries such as automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and consumer electronics boosts the market size. Increasing applications in voice identification, machine vision, and video monitoring influence market growth.

To Buy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8463

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com