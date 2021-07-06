Lynx Technology Partners Announces Jennifer Fischer as New Chief Operating Officer

Jennifer Fischer, Chief Operating Officer, Lynx Technology Partners, LLC.

Transformational leader joins expert team working to improve clients’ security posture, facilitate compliance, reduce risk, and improve operational efficiency

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynx Technology Partners, LLC, a leading national provider of cybersecurity operations and risk management technology solutions, today announced that Jennifer Fischer has joined Lynx Technology Partners as Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Fischer will lead the senior leadership team and their staff, oversee the performance of the organization, and work closely with the CEO and board to execute the future strategy, and ensure that Lynx continues to deliver effective and innovative client solutions.

During her career of more than 30 years, Ms. Fischer has held transformational leadership positions to optimize performance in corporate and higher education sectors, manage cyber-risk effectively and drive organizations’ strategic response to changing business conditions. Her areas of specialization include risk intelligence and leveraging AI and emerging technologies to advance and augment cybersecurity capabilities.

Ms. Fischer is an alum of a Big 4 management consulting firm and F50 companies, where she headed initiatives to realize commercial and enterprise value from IT assets and investments. This includes go-to-market, growth and consolidation strategies; product development; acquisitions; and subsidiary lines of business in financial services, supply chain, and retail franchising.

“Jennifer brings Big 4 service excellence and innovation important to Lynx at this point as we work toward expanding LRM capabilities and our professional service offerings,” said Franklin Donahoe, Lynx CEO. “Her experience and expertise will help build trust among our stakeholders and inspire excellence in our professionals. This is the foundation of our core culture as a trusted advisor to our clients and allows us to lead the industry in innovation around risk management maturity and next-generation GRC.”

Ms. Fischer also teaches at the university level and is one of only ten experts chosen worldwide to develop the first industry certification program for ethical AI and data science. She is a highly sought-after thought leader regarding applied digital ethics, AI augmentation strategies, and risk management for ethical AI, which empowers business with trusted technology: the definitive competitive differentiator in the data-driven economy.

“I am excited to take on this key role,” said Ms. Fischer. “This is a great time to join Lynx—we have a clear growth trajectory ahead. Cyber threats are top of mind for leaders across industries. And, as more businesses build and buy AI to integrate with their enterprise systems, new classes of risk are introduced. With our advanced service portfolio and integrated risk management platform, we can help our clients dramatically improve their risk, compliance, and cybersecurity posture. I look forward to working with the entire team as we leverage our expert talent, innovative solutions, and high-quality consulting to position Lynx Technology Partners for future success.”

Ms. Fischer is passionate about advancing diversity in STEM and is a strong advocate for women in IT/cyber, and she holds seats on the boards of directors of multiple nonprofits and professional associations. For more information on Ms. Fischer visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jefischer/. Follow or connect with Ms. Fischer if you are interested in the future of cyber-risk—navigating the risk landscape to evolve response and management approaches, increase strategic value creation, and strengthen operational resilience.

About Lynx Technology Partners

Lynx Technology Partners delivers dynamic cyber security and risk management solutions for our customers, helping them understand and navigate their threat landscape. The Lynx team consists of experienced, industry-recognized experts who have led governance, risk management, compliance, and cybersecurity programs and served as subject matter experts (SMEs) for Fortune 500 enterprises and federal agencies. Lynx combines risk management professional services with an integrated risk management platform to better manage risk throughout the people, process, and technology lifecycle. Our dedication to customer success and responsiveness to needs have earned us the trust of a growing customer list in highly regulated industries worldwide. For more information, please visit: LynxTechnologyPartners.com.