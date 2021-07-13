Oromoon Celebrates the Summer of Love with ‘Friendship Mode’ Launch at Soho House New York
Oromoon x Soho House New York launch an exclusive event with personalized astrology readings.NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oromoon, the astrology dating app with a mission to elevate confidence and spirituality in the age of uncertainty, expanded beyond dating and launched an astrology-inspired friendship mode today.
“We launched friendship mode because we witnessed a growing demand from Millennials and Gen Z interested in our app, specifically for platonic relationships.” Founder and CEO Stephanie Whaley Vinitwatanakhun explains, “It’s gotten increasingly difficult to find friends as adults, especially if you’re already in a committed relationship. We want to make Oromoon a safe and welcoming place to form all kinds of meaningful relationships, utilizing astrology as the foundation.”
Now more than ever, individuals are eager to make new connections and create deeper intimacy after a year of isolation and social distancing. Oromoon’s team is fostering a safe community where Users feel inspired and connected both on and off the platform. Their aim is to serve as a conduit to facilitate and nurture collective soul-care. With the stars as their guide, Oromoon incorporates spiritual elements and positive awareness into the process, which is where traditional dating apps fall short. During this exclusive astrology event, Soho House members will have an opportunity to experience Oromoon's mindful mission with 1:1 personalized astrology readings by the Founder and CEO herself. Whaley will be analyzing individuals' personal horoscopes, birth chart, compatibility, and much more.
The app is now available for iOS in the U.S., Canada, Thailand, Ukraine, and England. Friends or Lovers? The choice is yours. Join and explore Oromoon’s Galaxy by downloading the app here:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/oromoon/id1513288833
ABOUT OROMOON
Launched in March 2021 by Stephanie Whaley Vinitwatanakhun, Oromoon is an astrology dating app rooted in the art of awareness, with a mission to elevate confidence and spirituality in an age of uncertainty. The platform features tools that address one’s emotional, psychological, and physical needs. Oromoon translates your unique birth chart and pairs you with the most compatible matches through conscious dating efforts and mindful introspection.
