Gazprom EP International Vladimir Ilyanin to Promote Upstream Oil and Gas at African Energy Week 2021 in Cape Town

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) is proud to announce African Energy Week (AEW) 2021’s newest speaker confirmation, Vladimir Ilyanin, Deputy Managing Director of International Business Development and Strategy, Gazprom EP International B.V. Representing a key figure in expanding international stakeholder participation in African upstream opportunities, Ilyanin will drive dialogue around African exploration and production, natural gas monetization and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) opportunities and challenges.

With key areas of focus including managing upstream projects and searching, evaluating and acquiring new petroleum assets in the world’s major oil and gas regions, Gazprom is seeking to widen its footprint in emerging African markets. Despite its significant oil potential, Africa only accounted for approximately nine percent of the global oil output in 2019. As the continent seeks to address energy poverty and increase domestic economic revenues, many countries have launched new exploration initiatives, leading to an influx in new opportunities for international stakeholders. Accordingly, companies such as Gazprom are redirecting a focus on Africa, in which AEW 2021 - representing the only Africa-focused energy event to take place in 2021 – will further the exploration agenda by uniting international stakeholders with African opportunities.

“As one of the newest members on the AEC’s advisory board and representing a key figure in African exploration and production, Ilyanin will help facilitate a conversation around oil’s future in Africa. Africa is aggressively pursuing socioeconomic growth with the aim of ending energy poverty by 2030, and both oil and gas have valuable roles to play in making this objective a reality,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, the AEC.

Ilyanin’s participation will be particularly valuable for African governments and companies seeking partnerships. By integrating African opportunities with Gazprom’s expertise, sustained growth and expansion within Africa’s oil and gas sector can be realized. Notably, Gazprom specializes in exploration activities; drilling onshore and offshore wells; producing, processing and transporting hydrocarbons; and building and upgrading oil and gas facilities. By capitalizing on Gazprom’s expertise, partner nations will be able to drive exploration and production, enacting long-term socioeconomic growth.

Additionally, Ilyanin will open a dialogue regarding gas monetization and opportunities and challenges for African countries. With significant gas reserves discovered in Senegal, Mozambique, Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Algeria, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Congo-Brazzaville, and Angola, Africa’s gas miracle and its potential in emerging African markets, as well as small-scale LNG, comprise key discussion topics at AEW 2021. Ilyanin’s participation is expected to drive this discussion, emphasizing the role of natural gas in Africa’s energy future.

