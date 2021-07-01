07-01-2021 $50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Lewisburg

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000.00 was purchased at Little General #7515 on Midland Trail East in Lewisburg, from Wednesday, June 30th’s Powerball drawing.

The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, but the Powerplay option was not purchased. Wednesday’s numbers were 24, 29, 50, 65, 66 and the Power Ball was 14.

The holder of the ticket is encouraged to sign the back of their ticket and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Powerball tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Powerplay option that can increase your prize two to 10 times.