Rice Introduces Legislation to Appropriate $1 Billion for Recreational Infrastructure & Facilities in Urban Areas

Trenton – To address the absence of economic resources for recreational infrastructure, Senator Ronald Rice introduced legislation to appropriate $1 billion to provide grants for after-school recreational spaces in urban areas.

 

“There are so many programs and services discussed throughout the budget process, and yet, recreational activities for children in our urban communities is far too often left out of that conversation,” said Senator Rice (D-Essex). “While many people around the state have been able to return to their usual community recreational activities, kids in urban neighborhoods have continued to be left with rundown playgrounds and insufficient recreational and educational facilities. My legislation would rehabilitate these facilities, and give children proper summer and after-school activities and programming that would keep them physically and mentally active, and also out of trouble.”

 

Under the bill, grants would be allocated by the Commissioner of Education to improve, retrofit, and rebuild playgrounds, public swimming pools, and other recreational infrastructure.

 

The bill would also establish, enhance, and procure equipment for mentorship programs and organized after-school and summer educational programs, which would include computer science, home economics and life-building skills.

