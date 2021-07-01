Small Satellite Market Worth USD 10.75 Billion at Stellar 12.55% CAGR by 2028; Owing to Increasing Deployment for Military Purposes in North America, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in the global small satellite market report are Sierra Nevada Corporation (The U.S.), ST Engineering (Singapore), Airbus S.A.S (The Netherlands), Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.), Space Exploration Technologies Corp., The Boeing Company (The U.S.), Thales Group (France), Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (The U.S.) and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global small satellite market size is expected to experience significant growth by reaching USD 10.75 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 12.55% in 2021 and 2028. Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled “Small Satellite Market, 2021-2028.”, observes that the market stood at USD 4.08 billion in 2020. Factors such as the increasing adoption of modern technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) in the manufacturing sector will propel the demand for the product.

The effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been on a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government and the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in the resumption of industrial activities.





What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and PORTER’s Five Point Analysis to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/small-satellite-market-101917





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies Focus on Investment in R&D Activities to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The market comprises small, medium, and large companies that are striving to maintain a stronghold. The companies are investing in R&D activities to develop advanced small satellites to cater to the growing demand from several industrial applications. Moreover, other key players are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies that are likely to bode well for market growth.







Key Industry Development:

February 2020 – Astrocast announced the signing of a contract with Spaceflight to launch ten additional IoT nanosatellites. These satellites are designed to transmit and receive low bandwidth data from the IoT devices located anywhere globally.





List of Top Companies Operating in the Global Small Satellite Market are:

Sierra Nevada Corporation (The U.S.)

ST Engineering (Singapore)

Airbus S.A.S (The Netherlands)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.)

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) (The U.S.)

The Boeing Company (The U.S.)

Thales Group (France)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.)

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (The U.S.)





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/small-satellite-market-101917





Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the market is trifurcated into mini, micro, and nano.

Based on the type, the microsatellite segment is expected to hold the largest global small satellite market share of about 24.40% in 2020. Moreover, it is likely to dominate the market in the forthcoming years, backed by the increasing adoption of these types of satellites for space research purposes globally.

On the basis of the component, the market is divided into structure, payload, electric power system, solar panel & antenna systems, propulsion systems, and others. Moreover, based on the application, the market is classified into communication, earth observation, navigation, technology development, and others. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into commercial, military, civil, and government.





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption of IoT in Manufacturing Sector to Promote Growth

IoT ensures advanced connectivity options across industrial applications for the production and control of machines through satellites. They further aid in exchanging real-time data to improve the production and operations of the industries. In the manufacturing sector, IoT-enabled devices adopt satellite connectivity for data transmission between the systems and components. Owing to their several benefits, such as process automation, the surging adoption of IoT is likely to favor the global small satellite market growth during the forecast period.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America – The region stood at USD 2.11 billion in 2020 and is expected to remain at the forefront during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing focus on deploying small satellites for military purposes in countries such as the U.S. For instance, in July 2020, the U.S. CubeSat initiative announced the deployment of the 109th CubeSat from the international space station.

Asia-Pacific – The market in the region is expected to showcase considerable growth in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the growing demand for advanced small satellites for space observation programs in countries such as India, Japan, and China. For instance, by 2021, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) plans to deploy several satellites, such as ten earth observation satellites, two navigational satellites, three communication satellites, and three space science satellites.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/small-satellite-market-101917





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Small Satellite Market Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Small Satellite Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact Key Development in the industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Small Satellite Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Mini Satellite Micro Satellite Nano Satellite Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component Structures Payload Electric Power System Solar Panel and Antenna Systems Propulsion Systems Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Communication Earth Observation Navigation Technology Development Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Commercial Military Civil Government Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia-pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/small-satellite-market-101917





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Satellite Payload Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Payload Type (Communication, Imaging, Navigation, and Others), By Vehicle Type (Small, Medium-to-heavy), By Orbit (GEO, LEO, and MEO), By Application (Weather Monitoring, Telecommunication, Scientific Research, Surveillance, Others), By End-Use (Commercial and Military) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

Microsatellite and Nanosatellite Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Type (Nanosatellite, Microsatellite), By Application (Communication & Navigation, Earth Observation/Remote Sensing, Scientific Research, Technology and Educational Training), By End-user (Commercial, Government, Defence and Security) And Regional Forecast 2020-2027

Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Receiver, Transmitter/Transponder, Transceiver, Antenna, Modem/Router, and Others), By Technology (VSAT, SATCOM-On-The-Move (SOTM), SATCOM-On-The-Pause (SOTP), Telemetry), By Platform (Commercial and Government & Defense), By End-Use (Portable equipment, Land equipment, Maritime equipment), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd