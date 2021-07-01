WVDOT reminds drivers to stay safe during busy holiday weekend

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Transportation expects heavier-than-usual traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike this Fourth of July weekend. “With more and more people vaccinated against COVID-19, and the Fourth of July weekend historically being one of the busiest times on the Turnpike, we anticipate a huge volume of traffic out there,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “We ask everyone to plan accordingly to help avoid delays at the toll booths.” During the last two weeks of June 2021, more than 875,000 vehicles have passed through Turnpike toll booths, some of the highest traffic counts on the Turnpike in the past three years. As states ease COVID restrictions, more people are traveling, Miller said. If possible, Miller is asking travelers to plan their trips on the Turnpike to avoid peak travel times of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traveling earlier or later than peak times can help avoid congestion. Miller said flaggers will be posted at toll plazas over the holiday weekend to assist with the flow of traffic. All toll lanes are set up to accept EZ-Pass transponders, which speed up the process of negotiating toll booths because drivers don’t have to stop to pay tolls. EZ-Pass is available to drivers for a $25 annual fee plus a one-time transponder fee of $13. To find out more, visit wvturnpike.com or call 1-800-206-6222.​​