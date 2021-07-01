Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Ford Bronco is lastly right here and Jeep ought to be anxious

We’re not talking about the Bronco Sport, which you may have already seen driving around. That model is smaller, and somewhat related to the Ford Escape and the new Ford Maverick small pickup. This new Bronco is bigger and taller and it’s made to take on far more serious off-road terrain. It’s somewhat related to the Ford Ranger truck.

So while the small Bronco Sport can drive off-road, the Bronco can drive places where “road” shouldn’t even really be part of the word.

The Bronco has just gone into production in Michigan. Prices start at about $28,500, a little higher than the Bronco Sport. Prices for nicer, better equipped versions start at more than $40,000, though.

A nice perk buyers get with the Bronco is a free ticket to one of the four off-road driving parks, called Bronco Off-Roadeos, that Ford is opening around the country.

