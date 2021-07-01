Upright Education and the Community College of Vermont Partner to Launch Careers in Tech

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Vt., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative workforce retraining and education provider, Upright Education , is excited to announce that it has partnered with the Community College of Vermont to help Vermonters develop the skills they need for careers in tech. Through the unique new partnership, CCV will offer technology bootcamps designed to help adults land their first tech job.



The CCV Bootcamps begin in August 2021 and cover subject areas where employment is in high demand, such as coding and UX/UI design. The Software Development Bootcamp , or coding bootcamp, boasts a 91% placement rate and the UX/UI Design Bootcamp is also a proven path to a new career in user experience design and product design.

With millions of new technology jobs set to enter the global employment market, adults across the world need to learn new skills to prepare for the future of work. According to a recent CompTIA report , technology employment accounts for nearly 6.5% of Vermont’s total workforce and these jobs pay 70% higher than the median wage for all occupations in the state. CCV is Vermont’s second-largest college, serving over 10,000 students each year at twelve locations and online. With its statewide presence, CCV will help to make accelerated technology career programs accessible to more Vermonters throughout the state.

Michael Keogh, director of business engagement at CCV, said, “We couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with Upright Education. Many tech employers are becoming less concerned with advanced degrees and prior work experience. These employers want people from all backgrounds who have the skills to do the job. That’s why our technology bootcamps are for anyone and everyone who wants to enter a career in technology. If you didn’t think that you could get a job in tech before, now you can.”

Workforce re-training and rapid re-skilling are some of the most critical issues of our time. According to the World Economic Forum , technology will transform almost one-third of all jobs worldwide and more than 1 billion people will need to re-skill over the next ten years. Upright Education partners with colleges and universities to close the technology skills gap by providing award-winning courses that produce career outcomes.

Benny Boas, founder and CEO of Upright Education, explained the importance of these education programs. “Many of the fastest growing jobs are undersupplied which is an opportunity for workers who are looking for more secure careers. Technology is evolving at a rapid pace and it is innovative colleges such as the Community College of Vermont that will be at the forefront of serving our workforce needs.”

All CCV Bootcamps are synchronous online courses, meaning students will be learning alongside peers and professional instructors in an immersive online classroom. Classes are hosted via Skype or Zoom and take place during regularly scheduled sessions. CCV Bootcamps are non-credit and students applying for these programs must be over the age of 18. While no prior work experience or college education is required, these programs do require hard work and determination.

To learn more about CCV Bootcamps and to apply, visit bootcamp.ccv.edu .

Upright Education partners with colleges and universities to close the technology skills gap through award-winning career programs.

CCV is Vermont’s second-largest college, serving over 10,000 students each year. With 12 locations and extensive online learning options, our students don’t have to travel far from their communities to access our degree and certificate programs, workforce, secondary and continuing education opportunities, and academic and veterans support services.

Upright Contact:

315-992-8199

info@uprighted.com