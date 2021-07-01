Medscape India Dr Sunita Dube dedicates Doctors day With the Statue of Immunity.-World Media Network
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People have been struggling due to covid in these challenging times. Many doctors have had to work sixteen hours and even longer shifts at a stretch to look after a vast number of incoming patients suffering. Doctors are taking care of the COVID patients, which is why doctors practice is called a ‘noble profession’. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us once again the selfless and exceptional hard work that medical professionals have been providing, isolating themselves from their own families to fight the pandemic.
The crazy amount of work the medical professionals have been doing during the pandemic is appreciated, and this one day is not enough to celebrate along with them. People should acknowledge their efforts and give their support and appreciate them on National Doctors Day 2021.
Dr. Sunita Dube of Medscape India will be celebrating Doctors day as Immunity Day and will be Unveiling the project with a concept of The statute of immunity & research centre and global participation to fight the future pandemic.
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, State Health Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Rajesh Tope, Ayush Minister Shripad Naik have joined hands with Doctors to celebrate Doctor's Day at the 4th Fit India conclave, which will be a virtual event, Medscape India & the doctor’s fraternity team are dedicating Doctors Day as an IMMUNITY DAY to create awareness of humanity's well-being; This Pandemic has taught us that we can survive if we have good immune power. That is only possible when different types of healthcare systems come under one platform for research and academy.
Medscape India is targetting on bringing the entire healthcare community to one platform and working towards the health sector growth to create an atmosphere for the medical community for holistic healthcare. On account of International Doctors Day 2021, the 18th Foundation Day at 4th Fit India Conclave, MedscapeIndia have prepared to honour the COVID WARRIORS across the globe for their sheer dedication and hard work to take part in this war against covid #warriorinaoron.
In this conclave, there will be a panel discussion on fascinating subjects – Value, Impact & Synergy of different Pathy, Immunity & Pandemic, Insight of COVID Warriors from different walks of life. Our esteemed panelists are:
Dr Naresh Trehan, one of the finest cardiovascular surgeons in India
Dr Devendra Triguna, who is an Ayurveda practitioner, known for his expertise in Pulse diagnosis (Nadi vaidyas in Ayurvedic terms),
Dr Mosaraf Ali, who is a Pioneer in Integrated Healthcare that blends conventional medicine,
Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, renowned scientist,
Dr Harish Shetty,
Padma Shri Dr Mohsin Ali, an Indian Cardiologist,
Padmashri Dr Anil Kohli,
Actor Gurmeet Chaudhari and Actress Debina
Many more dignitaries, celebrities will share their experiences from walks of life. The special guests will also discuss the present scenario of health care and the future design of health.
Medscape India - Trusted Aryan Medical and Educational Trust, a non-profit organization working relentlessly towards community welfare since 2006. Medscape India has worked for various awareness campaigns such as "Save the Girl Child, HIV awareness, Million smile Women, empowerment program, preventive medical camps, Fit India Movement for seven years, Rural Health (Uttrakhand, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh), Assam flood relief & medical Aid, Millions smile women Empowerment campaign, MedscapeIndia National Awards since ten years, million smiles, “WE DOCTORS” digital health card, 1 million masks for police and underprivileged and many other impactful projects
Doctors have undertaken massive covid relief work under the “WE DOCTOR Campaign ”, An initiative supporting the medical community and the patients with the participation of more than 12000+ doctors on the ground, saving people's lives in covid-19. They had also worked using the Tele ICU Tele Medicine, Vaccination Centre, and Medicine protocol in the states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, World Media Network. The UK provides this Story.
Sarah Irani
The crazy amount of work the medical professionals have been doing during the pandemic is appreciated, and this one day is not enough to celebrate along with them. People should acknowledge their efforts and give their support and appreciate them on National Doctors Day 2021.
Dr. Sunita Dube of Medscape India will be celebrating Doctors day as Immunity Day and will be Unveiling the project with a concept of The statute of immunity & research centre and global participation to fight the future pandemic.
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, State Health Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Rajesh Tope, Ayush Minister Shripad Naik have joined hands with Doctors to celebrate Doctor's Day at the 4th Fit India conclave, which will be a virtual event, Medscape India & the doctor’s fraternity team are dedicating Doctors Day as an IMMUNITY DAY to create awareness of humanity's well-being; This Pandemic has taught us that we can survive if we have good immune power. That is only possible when different types of healthcare systems come under one platform for research and academy.
Medscape India is targetting on bringing the entire healthcare community to one platform and working towards the health sector growth to create an atmosphere for the medical community for holistic healthcare. On account of International Doctors Day 2021, the 18th Foundation Day at 4th Fit India Conclave, MedscapeIndia have prepared to honour the COVID WARRIORS across the globe for their sheer dedication and hard work to take part in this war against covid #warriorinaoron.
In this conclave, there will be a panel discussion on fascinating subjects – Value, Impact & Synergy of different Pathy, Immunity & Pandemic, Insight of COVID Warriors from different walks of life. Our esteemed panelists are:
Dr Naresh Trehan, one of the finest cardiovascular surgeons in India
Dr Devendra Triguna, who is an Ayurveda practitioner, known for his expertise in Pulse diagnosis (Nadi vaidyas in Ayurvedic terms),
Dr Mosaraf Ali, who is a Pioneer in Integrated Healthcare that blends conventional medicine,
Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, renowned scientist,
Dr Harish Shetty,
Padma Shri Dr Mohsin Ali, an Indian Cardiologist,
Padmashri Dr Anil Kohli,
Actor Gurmeet Chaudhari and Actress Debina
Many more dignitaries, celebrities will share their experiences from walks of life. The special guests will also discuss the present scenario of health care and the future design of health.
Medscape India - Trusted Aryan Medical and Educational Trust, a non-profit organization working relentlessly towards community welfare since 2006. Medscape India has worked for various awareness campaigns such as "Save the Girl Child, HIV awareness, Million smile Women, empowerment program, preventive medical camps, Fit India Movement for seven years, Rural Health (Uttrakhand, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh), Assam flood relief & medical Aid, Millions smile women Empowerment campaign, MedscapeIndia National Awards since ten years, million smiles, “WE DOCTORS” digital health card, 1 million masks for police and underprivileged and many other impactful projects
Doctors have undertaken massive covid relief work under the “WE DOCTOR Campaign ”, An initiative supporting the medical community and the patients with the participation of more than 12000+ doctors on the ground, saving people's lives in covid-19. They had also worked using the Tele ICU Tele Medicine, Vaccination Centre, and Medicine protocol in the states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, World Media Network. The UK provides this Story.
Sarah Irani
World Media Network ltd
+1 929-523-2545
Contact@worldmedianetwork.uk