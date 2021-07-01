Health Insurance Dallas Secures A Major Victory With Affordable Care Act Ruling

Rick Thornton, a Dallas health insurance agent, says the high court’s decision to dismiss challenges to the Affordable Care Act is a blessing for millions of uninsured Americans.

Dallas health insurance is no longer under the thumb of potential changes to the Affordable Care Act, as the nation’s highest court quickly dismissed a challenge to the ACA in a decision that not only leaves the law intact but will undoubtedly save health coverage for millions of uninsured and underinsured Americans. The justices turned away red-state lawmakers and the former administration as they attempted in vain to have the entire law struck down.

According to CNN, Justice Stephen Breyer led a 7-2 vote in favor of leaving the law intact. All but two justices say the challengers of the 2010 law “did not have the legal right to bring the case,” leaving everything in place for Americans everywhere, including those with health insurance in Dallas. They added that things should stay the same because Congress has reduced the penalty for failing to buy health insurance to zero. Speaking on the court ruling victory, the President added, “With millions of people relying on the Affordable Care Act for coverage, it remains, as ever, a BFD. And it’s here to stay,” he tweeted, a reference to him being caught on a hot mic telling President Barack Obama in 2010 the law is a “big f–king deal.”

Rick Thornton, a Dallas health insurance agent said those who were against the Affordable Care Act since the very beginning failed to show concrete proof that enforcing the ACA was unconstitutional. Furthermore, all signs indicate that it is a good law. Thornton cited the Department of Health and Human Services, which reported that a record 31 million Americans have health coverage through the ACA. According to the CNN article, that includes 11.3 million people enrolled in the ACA exchanges as of February and 14.8 million newly-eligible, low-income people enrolled in Medicaid expansion as of December. This is a win-win for everyone, per Thornton.

