Combining Creativity and Technology puts Alvaro Melendez in Top 100 Marketing & Advertising Influencers by MARsum 2021
Alvaro will receive the award in a ceremony on June 30th 2021, to be held in the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NVLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing, Advertising and Retail Summit, MARsum USA announced that Alvaro Meléndez, Co-Founder and CEO at CRANT, has been selected among the top 100 Marketing & Advertising Influencers 2021.
Alvaro has become known as the creativity expert at CRANT, a creative machine learning company. The main functioning of this company is to use technology in creative ways, to help companies drive differentiation and relevance. The aim here is to make public and private data actionable through the use of Artificial Intelligence.
Alvaro Melendez will be a main keynote speaker at the MARSUM USA 2021 event, where he will be speaking about ‘Storytelling and The Use of Machine Learning for Creative Branding’. Other renowned keynote speakers will be Lauren Petrullo, Owner & CEO at Mongoose Media, Sahir Zaveri, Co-Founder at King Children and more.
Alvaro Melendez’s expertise lies in challenging the way marketing is viewed today by campaigning a radical way of rethinking how the system breeds innovation, joy, care and curiosity. He is the Co-founder of CRANT, a company that has become one of the most innovative and versatile companies in marketing today.
“Alvaro Meléndez is a creative, strategist and global nomad. He works with leaders of brave companies in digital transformation processes to symbiotically grow their businesses in a world where competition is now analytical. He is also a renowned Keynote Speaker about Marketing, Creativity and Technology. He explores creative transformations, AdTech and a diverse Weltbild”, says MARsum Magazines.
“I have shifted my focus to working with courageous women leaders. Why? Because in my experience, they are more willing to rethink the way we do marketing: less predatory and more creative, inclusive, caring and joyful. I believe creativity and technology can help achieve this“, says the founder of CRANT Alvaro Melendez.
CRANT’s main goal is to digitally transform companies into analytical competitors that redefine their markets and generate a positive impact for humanity with every dollar they make. Alvaro Melendez has over 15 years of experience in marketing and advertising.
