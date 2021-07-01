Global Carbon Dioxide Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Carbon Dioxide Market 2021-2030

Carbon Dioxide Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Carbon Dioxide Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global carbon dioxide market is expected to grow from $9.86 billion in 2020 to $10.26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $11.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%. Increased demand for oil and gas industry globally contributed to CO2 market growth.

The carbon dioxide market consists of sales of carbon dioxide and its related services in the form of liquid, gas, and solid. Carbon dioxide is a colorless chemical element which is a product of both fermentation and combustion. It is widely used in the food industry for applications such as removing the caffeine from coffee beans to make decaffeinated coffee and for carbonating beer, soft drinks etc. CO2 is also used for cooling in food and manufacturing industries.

Trends In The Global Carbon Dioxide Industry

Carbon dioxide manufacturers are using advanced carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies to effectively capture, purify, liquify, and store carbon dioxide. CCS works by trapping carbon dioxide at its emission source and transporting it to a storage site. It is a technology that captures around 90% of the carbon dioxide emissions generated from the use of fossil fuels in electricity production and industrial processes. CCS technologies offer effective method for capturing carbon dioxide, restraining the carbon dioxide from entering the environment.

Global Carbon Dioxide Market Segments:

The global carbon dioxide market is further segmented based on product type, application, source and geography.

By Product Type: Liquid Carbon Dioxide, Solid Carbon Dioxide, Gaseous Carbon Dioxide

By Application: Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Medical, Rubber, Fire Fighting, Others

By Source: Hydrogen, Ethyl Alcohol, Ethylene Oxide, Substitute Natural Gas, Others

By Geography: The global carbon dioxide market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Carbon Dioxide Market Organizations Covered: AGA, Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., AIR WATER INC, Airgas, Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

