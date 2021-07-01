The Biosimilar Hormones Industry Is Boosted By The Prevalence Of Growth/Metabolic Hormone Deficiencies

Biosimilar Hormones Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prevalence of deficiencies in growth hormones and metabolic hormones contributes to the market. The treatments required for hormone-related conditions are evolving over the years and the prevalence of hormonal deficiencies is generating higher demand for the hormone biosimilars market. For instance, according to the Italian Journal of Pediatrics, the prevalence of growth hormone deficiency (GHD) in childhood widely varies between 1 out of 3480 and 1 out of 30,000 children annually. In children, the growth hormone can influence bone mineralization and lead to several metabolic effects, including glucose and lipid homeostasis. Annually, about 6,000 adults are diagnosed with growth hormone (GH) deficiency in the USA. The growing need to treat patients with prevailing hormonal deficiencies drives the biosimilar hormones market.

The biosimilar hormones market consists of sales of biosimilar hormones by entities that engage in manufacturing biosimilar hormones. These hormones are used when patients have a drop in hormones in their bodies or are unbalanced. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The global biosimilar hormones market is expected to grow from $1.94 billion in 2020 to $2.19 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. Biosimilar hormones market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The biosimilar hormones market is expected to reach $5.35 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 25%.

Major players in the biosimilar hormones industry are Teva Pharmaceutical, Gedeon Richter, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Biocon, Mylan, Sanofi, Sandoz (Novartis), LG Life Sciences, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, and GC Pharma.

The biosimilar hormones market covered in this report is segmented by type into teriparatide biosimilars, follitropin alfa biosimilars, insulin biosimilars, somatropin biosimilars, others, by application into research & biotechnology, diagnostics, biocatalysts, therapeutics, others, and by distribution channel into hospital and retail pharmacy, online pharmacy/epharmacy, specialty clinics.

