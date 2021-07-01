UBL partners with Temenos and NdcTech to modernize and scale its digital banking strategy across channels

UBL, Pakistan's fastest-growing digital bank, has signed an agreement with Temenos (SIX: TEMN) (www.Temenos.com) and National Data Consultant (NdcTech) to provide and implement a next-generation digital banking solution. As a pioneer of innovation in the Pakistani Banking industry, UBL, earlier this year, launched Pakistan’s first Islamic Digital Account and the first of its kind ‘UBL Pay’ where customers can use their phones as debit cards. Through this agreement, the bank has embarked on a digital transformation journey across all channels, products and segments, including retail, SME and corporate, for its domestic and international markets.

Once executed, the bank expects to hyper-scale its digital footprint and provide a modern online banking platform with an integrated, seamless customer experience, covering the entire customer lifecycle from customer onboarding, deposit, loan originations, and digital servicing.

Temenos Infinity is the leader in driving customer acquisition and digital banking engagement with its scalable platform, deep analytics, and AI scoring models. The platform enables banks to increase digital revenues and reduce customer onboarding time significantly. Built on a micro-services architecture, Temenos Infinity is the most open and agile cloud-native product allowing banks to continuously extend and expand their solution for all or portions of the customer lifecycle.

Mr. Jean-Paul Mergeai, President for APAC and MEA, Temenos, said, "UBL is leading the way in digital banking, and we are proud to support the bank in the next phase of its digital journey. With Temenos Infinity, UBL can take customer experience to the next level, delivering digital experiences that delight customers and make banking better across every channel. Temenos Infinity is the world's best-selling digital banking platform and our selection, together with NdcTech, reflects our market leadership but also our success working with banks in Pakistan to deliver a rapid implementation and time-to-value."

At the event, Ms. Ammara Masood, CEO & President from NdcTech, said, "We look forward to this collaboration which will allow UBL to make incredible leaps forward in its Digital Banking transformation and customer experiences across various segments. The Temenos Infinity platform and NdcTech expertise will provide the bank new capabilities and a great platform for future innovation."

Mr. Shazad G Dada, President & CEO UBL commented, "Customer centricity is at the heart of everything we do. This partnership with Temenos and NdcTech is a great catalyst in our digital transformation journey. We are very excited to make this a part of our strategic objective of becoming more agile and tailor our platform to better serve the rapidly changing needs of our customers”

The agreement was signed virtually with UBL & NdcTech at the UBL Head Office in Karachi and Temenos at their Head Office in Dubai, UAE.