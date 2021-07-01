Bridgestone Do Brasil Announces New Investments And Expansion Of Its Plant in Bahia, Brazil

Bridgestone Brazil Bridgestone Brazil has announced a new investment in its tire manufacturing plant in the city of Camaçari, in the state of Bahia, Brazil. Following the increasing demand for high-tech and premium tires in the country, and important gains in market share in Brazil and South America, the company is announcing a total of more than R$ 700 million (approximately US$ 139 million) in the modernization and expansion of the plant, with an increase in it production capacity by more than 20%. The expansion will begin by the fourth quarter of 2021 and will create 420 new jobs in the region, between permanent and temporary positions.

“This investment is part of Bridgestone’s mid term business plan for sustainable growth in Brazil, focused on the premium tires market and production of tires for electric/hybrid vehicles, and reinforces our commitment and the strategic importance of Brazil for our company,” said Fabio Fossen, President of Bridgestone Latin America South. “I would also like to thank and recognize our valued customers and our incredible and dedicated employees, without whom this investment in Bahia would not have been possible,” complemented Fossen.

This new investment is part of the Bridgestone Group recently announced mid long-term business plan to become a sustainable solutions company by 2050, providing social and customer value.

The plant expansion and modernization project include an increase in annual production from 3.5 million to 4.3 million tires, with new manufacturing technologies and the increasing application of Industry 4.0 concepts. In line with the company's vision to generate social and customer value, Bridgestone's Camaçari plant is gearing up for the growing demand for eco-friendly electric/hybrid vehicles, and the highperformance tires to equip them.

Opened in 2006, Bridgestone's plant in Camaçari, Bahia, employs more than 900 employees and benefits more that 400 people indirectly. It produces tires for passenger cars, vans, and pick-up trucks, intended for the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), replacement and export markets. In 2016, 10 years after its inception, it underwent another expansion, and has received more than R$1 billion (approximately US$ 199 million) in investments since its inauguration.

In Camaçari, Bridgestone is also known for its social and environmental initiatives focused on generating a positive impact in the community where we operate:

In 2018, the company installed a biodigester unit to treat waste and contribute to zero landfilling, processing, on average, 15 tons of organic waste per month, achieving, in 2019, 99.6% recycling of all organic and inorganic waste produced at the plant.

Creation of an Environmental Education Center to promote environmental awareness among students from the community's public schools and the employees' children and families.

In 2021, in partnership with SENAI (National Service for Industrial Learning), Bridgestone launched a community training program to prepare professionals who want to work in the tire industry. The first class started in May of 2021, with 20 students.

Bridgestone do Brasil manufacturing footprint includes a tire plant in the city of Santo André, in the state of São Paulo, and two Bandag retread production plants located in the city of Campinas, in the state of São Paulo, and in the city of Mafra, in the state of Santa Catarina. All manufacturing plants have received several different recognitions and distinctions, in addition to receiving multiple awards in quality, safety and environmental categories.

*June 30, 2021 BRL/USD exchange rate at 5,0022 by BCB.