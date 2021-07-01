U.S. 422 Lane Closure Scheduled Weekdays for Pipe Replacement in Lower Pottsgrove Township

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 422 motorists will encounter a weekday lane closure in both directions between the Sanatoga and Armand Hammer Boulevard interchanges on Wednesday, July 7, through Friday, July 16, for pipe replacement under a project to replace the structures that carry Park Road and Pleasantview Road over the expressway in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The scheduled work times are:

Eastbound U.S 422 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 AM the following morning; and

Westbound U.S 422 from 7:00 PM to 2:00 PM the following afternoon.

In addition, on Wednesday, July 21, and Thursday, July 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, U.S. 422 motorists can expect periodic 15-minute traffic stoppages in both directions between the Sanatoga and Armand Hammer Boulevard interchanges for bridge beam installation.

Motorists are advised to use an allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The replacement of the Pleasantview Road and Park Road bridges over U.S. 422 is an advance contract prior to starting the project to reconstruct U.S. 422 between the Sanatoga Interchange and Porter Road.

H&K Group, Inc. of Skippack, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $7.1 million project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to finish in late 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

