U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) Lane Closure Next Week for Traffic Camera Installation in Upper Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) motorists will encounter a single lane closure in both directions between Mall Boulevard and Henderson Road in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Tuesday, July 6, through Friday, July 9, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for traffic camera installation under a project to upgrade traffic signals along several corridors in Montgomery County near Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway), to help alleviate congestion on the expressway.

Motorists are advised to allow more time for travel in the work area because backups and slowdowns will occur. The contractor’s schedule is weather dependent.

In addition to U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike), the arterial corridors being addressed under this project include:

Route 23 (Front Street/Crawford Avenue/Conshohocken State Road) between Balligomingo Road and Spring Garden Street in West Conshohocken Borough;

Route 23 (Conshohocken State Road) at Spring Mill Road in Lower Merion Township;

Gulph Road between Village Drive and Brooks Road in Upper Merion Township;

Gulph Road between Shoemaker Road and Matsonford Road in Upper Merion Township;

Matsonford Road between Gulph Road and Route 23 (Front Street) in Lower Merion and West Conshohocken Borough; and

Henderson Road between Shoemaker Road and U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) in in Upper Merion Township.

The signal improvements and installations along the adjacent arterials include Statewide Traffic Signal Command and Control Software; Adaptive Signal Systems; Advanced Traffic Signal Controllers; Communication Infrastructure; Closed Circuit TV Cameras; Traveler Information System (TIS); Upgrades of Existing Traffic Signal Equipment; Operational Policies; Advanced Technologies; and Security Systems. These upgrades are intended to complement mainline I-76 ITS elements and will improve corridor performance, signal coordination and communication; monitor congestion, incidents, and traffic patterns; reduce travel times with incident and emergency response plans; and share traveler information, real-time data, and transit alternatives with road users.

This project is Phase 1 of a multi-phased program to improve traffic operations and help alleviate congestion for motorists traveling on I-76. The purpose of Phase 1 is to upgrade traffic signals along arterial roadway corridors that experience increasing congestion as motorists seek alternative routes to traveling on I-76. Upgrades made to these systems will help establish an Integrated Corridor Management System (ICMS), which will provide a seamless integration of signals currently owned by respective municipalities. The intent will be for PennDOT to eventually take ownership and maintenance responsibility of traffic signals from municipalities where these adjacent arterial roadways are located. Once all the phases of the program are in place, the project will provide PennDOT with a fully integrated corridor across multiple jurisdictions and roadway types to effectively respond to incidents, diversions and special events.

Physical construction on this phase is expected to finish this summer. The time following the completion of construction will include several months of traffic signal operation and testing to determine the feasibility of expanding this plan to additional signalized corridors.

Armour & Sons Electric, Inc., of Langhorne, Bucks County, is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

