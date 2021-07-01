More trout headed to southeast Idaho fisheries in July

Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 10,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during July. Fish on!

Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about a few of these fun fisheries!

Crystal Springs Pond – 750 rainbow trout. This spring fed pond is always clear and cool! Located near Springfield, this family friendly pond has a paved walking path and docks for easy fishing access.

– 750 rainbow trout. This spring fed pond is always clear and cool! Located near Springfield, this family friendly pond has a paved walking path and docks for easy fishing access. Mill Creek – 250 rainbow trout. Located about 15 miles north of Malad, this little creek flows in the shadows of Elkhorn Mountain. Fish will be stocked near the USFS Malad Summit Campground, so bring the whole family for an overnight camping adventure!

– 250 rainbow trout. Located about 15 miles north of Malad, this little creek flows in the shadows of Elkhorn Mountain. Fish will be stocked near the USFS Malad Summit Campground, so bring the whole family for an overnight camping adventure! Montpelier Rearing Pond – 500 rainbow trout. This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon at 6500 feet in the hills east of Montpelier. Anglers can fish the pond, or head ½ mile north up Crow Creek Road to Montpelier Reservoir.

– 500 rainbow trout. This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon at 6500 feet in the hills east of Montpelier. Anglers can fish the pond, or head ½ mile north up Crow Creek Road to Montpelier Reservoir. Snake River below American Falls Dam – 4,000 rainbow trout. Fish will be stocked at Three Layer Park and Pipeline.

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner.