Shaftsbury Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B301804

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: Various times throughout June 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Arlington VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Joseph Brandmeyer

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shushan NY

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks has taken

multiple complaints of Joseph Brandmeyer violating an Abuse Prevention Order in

the town of Arlington. Investigation revealed that Brandmeyer had violated the

order on multiple different dates and times. Brandmeyer was issued a Criminal

Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on

August 30, 2021 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 30, 2021 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior / Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.