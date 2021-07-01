Shaftsbury Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B301804
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: Various times throughout June 2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Arlington VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Joseph Brandmeyer
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shushan NY
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks has taken
multiple complaints of Joseph Brandmeyer violating an Abuse Prevention Order in
the town of Arlington. Investigation revealed that Brandmeyer had violated the
order on multiple different dates and times. Brandmeyer was issued a Criminal
Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on
August 30, 2021 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 30, 2021 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior / Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.