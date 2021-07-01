Bowser Administration Public Safety Officials to Host Fourth of July Preparedness Briefing

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, July 1 at 12 pm, City Administrator Kevin Donahue will be joined by public safety officials to provide updates on the District’s preparations ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. Preparations will include keeping residents and visitors safe, mitigating traffic surrounding road closures, and implementing public safety support for events and emergencies during the holiday. Administration officials will also highlight fireworks safety and tips to avoid heat exhaustion.

When: Thursday, July 1, at 12 pm.

Who: Kevin Donahue, City Administrator Chris Geldart, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Robert Contee, Chief, Metropolitan Police Department John Donnelly, Chief, DC Fire and EMS Carrie Speranza, Deputy Director, DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency

Where: Eastern Market Metro Park 701 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE *Closest Metro: Eastern Market Metro Station*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]. To view the event online, visit mayor.dc.gov/live or tune in on Channel 16 (DCN).