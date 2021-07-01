Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 200 block of 56th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in the 200 block of 56th Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 1:20 pm, the suspect and the victim were in separate vehicles and involved in a dispute at the listed location. The suspect exited their vehicle, brandished a handgun, and pointed it at the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and a bb gun was recovered.

 

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 40 year-old Brian Long, of Springdale, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

