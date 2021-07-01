RIADAC Changes Name to Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals
Reflects Broader Demand for its Services from Entire Financial Services IndustryGREAT FALLS, VIRGINA, UNITED STATES , July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The RIA Digital Assets Council announced today that its new name is Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals.
“We’re receiving requests for help from every sector of the financial services industry,” said Ric Edelman, who founded the organization three years ago. “Our name change reflects our new broader charter to be of value to every company and all financial advisors.”
DACFP now serves as the premier digital assets educational resource for the entire financial planning industry, including broker/dealers, wirehouses, institutional investors, family offices, trust companies, banks, and insurance companies around the world. In addition to serving RIAs, the company now equally serves all financial advisors, including those licensed by FINRA and insurance regulators.
“Digital assets continue to gain prominence in the marketplace,” said DACFP President Don Friedman. “Financial services organizations are struggling to determine how to offer clients new investment opportunities in this asset class and how to train their advisors. DACFP was created precisely for this purpose, and the demand for our services is huge.”
In addition to presenting frequent webinars and conferences, DACFP offers the Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets®, an 11-module online self-study program featuring 13 CE credits and a world-class faculty of experts in the blockchain, digital asset and financial advisory fields. Students obtain proficiency in key practice management areas pertaining to digital assets, including tax, regulatory and compliance issues in addition to portfolio construction and management. Most important, financial professionals learn how to explain this new asset class to investors and clients. Enrollment discounts are provided by many companies and organizations in the financial services industry.
DACFP is the education partner for blockchain and digital assets for such organizations as the Financial Planning Association, The CFP Board, NAPFA, XY Planning Network, QUAD-A, Money Management Institute and the Investment Advisers Association. DACFP also works closely with the New York Institute of Finance, fund companies Global X and Invesco, and prominent publications in the financial field, including Barron’s, Financial Advisor, and InvestmentNews.
About DACFP
