Ferry changes ahead of Fourth of July weekend travel

Some schedules modified; COVID-19 guidelines adjusted

SEATTLE – If your Independence Day weekend travel plans include a Washington State Ferries ride, be prepared for several recent changes. Sailing schedules on some routes are altered and COVID-19 safety rules are revised.

Schedule changes on some routes

Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth: Three-boat schedule started Friday, June 11 (two-boat service on Sundays only starting July 4).

Three-boat schedule started Friday, June 11 (two-boat service on Sundays only starting July 4). Seattle/Bremerton: Remains on modified timetable with a midday roundtrip canceled to accommodate the slower and smaller 64-vehicle Salish.

“In addition to schedule changes, we’re operating smaller-than-normal boats on several routes due to the unexpected loss of the Wenatchee because of an engine room fire in April,” said Patty Rubstello, head of WSF. “We’re also dealing with vessel crewing challenges. This led us to the difficult decision to delay restoring two-boat, peak-season service on the Port Townsend/Coupeville route until further notice.”

Face mask requirement changes A face covering is required in all indoor areas of vessels and terminals in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s order for public transportation. COVID-19 vessel and terminal capacity limits are removed with the state lifting most pandemic-related restrictions today, June 30.

Loading at Seattle's Colman Dock For people boarding a ferry in Seattle, the vehicle holding lanes and turnstiles for Bainbridge Island and Bremerton departures swapped places on May 14. The Seattle/Bainbridge Island run is currently operating out of slip 3 at Colman Dock with Bremerton out of slip 1.

Holiday schedules On Monday, July 5, there will be a few schedule adjustments on most routes. Holiday sailings are marked on the timetables for each route.

Busy travel times Lengthy wait times are possible for people who must drive a vehicle onto a vessel over the long holiday weekend. The busiest sailings will likely be in the westbound direction Thursday and Friday, July 1-2, then eastbound Sunday and Monday, July 4-5. To reduce or eliminate waiting, riders may consider taking an early morning or late evening sailing.

Before boarding, customers are encouraged to sign up for ferry email alerts and check terminal conditions. The Anacortes/San Juan Islands and Port Townsend/Coupeville routes also offer vehicle reservations.

People using state highways to get to the ferry terminal should plan ahead for potential backups and delays with real-time traffic information on the WSDOT traffic app for mobile devices.

Limited food services available Although galleys on vessels remain temporarily closed, WSF is working with its concessions vendor to gradually resume limited galley services later this summer. Vending machines are available at most terminals and on vessels. In addition, the Dockside Café kiosk at the Anacortes vehicle holding lanes is open daily.

