SR 164 east of Auburn to close for 90 days starting July 12

Tom Pearce, communications, 206-440-4696

Crews will replace old culvert with a bridge to improve fish passage

AUBURN – Making it easier for fish to go under State Route 164 east of Auburn means travelers will have to use a detour beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, July 12. That’s when SR 164 will close for 90 days for a fish passage project.

During that closure Rodarte Construction, working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will build a new 170-foot-long bridge over Pussyfoot Creek. They also will remove an old culvert and rebuild the creek bed to help salmon and other migratory fish continue upstream.

Plan for SR 164 detours People who usually take SR 164 will need to plan for detours into early October. Two detours will be available:

Passenger vehicles can use 212th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 400th Street. Part of this route is not suitable for large commercial vehicles.

Commercial vehicles will use SR 169 and Southeast 400th Street. These roads are better able to accommodate large trucks.

Partnering for success WSDOT is working closely with the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe and the White River Amphitheater to complete this $11.8 million project. Throughout the development process, the state and the tribe have coordinated efforts to develop plans for this work. Tribal representatives will be on hand throughout the project.

When events at the White River Amphitheater begin in August, WSDOT will coordinate with the venue to allow traffic to reach all parking areas. People will only be able to get to the amphitheater from the west; traffic from the east will first need to use the SR 164 detour.

People traveling in the area can get real-time traffic information on mobile phones with the WSDOT traffic app and by following the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed.