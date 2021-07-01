St. Johnsbury Barracks / Simple Assault / Disorderly Conduct / Offense in Presence of Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A402868
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 06/22/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: 95 Harvey Mtn Road, Barnet
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Offense committed in Presence of
a Child
ACCUSED: Matthew Hallock, Harold Hallock Jr.
AGE: 30; 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton VT; Barre VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/22/21, at approximately 1820 hours, Vermont State Police received a call that family members were engaging in a verbal and physical altercation at a public beach in Barnet, VT. After further investigation, it was determined that Matthew Hallock and Harold Hallock Jr., who are brothers, engaged in a verbal altercation, yelling threats and profanities at each other. They both then physically assaulted each other, both succumbing to injuries. Such events were committed in front of both of children. Both parties were cited into Caledonia Superior Criminal Court to answer to the charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and offense committed in the presence of a child.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/26/21
COURT: Caledonia
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
