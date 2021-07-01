St. Johnsbury Barracks / Simple Assault / Disorderly Conduct / Offense in Presence of Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A402868

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 06/22/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: 95 Harvey Mtn Road, Barnet

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Offense committed in Presence of

a Child

ACCUSED: Matthew Hallock, Harold Hallock Jr.

AGE: 30; 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton VT; Barre VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/22/21, at approximately 1820 hours, Vermont State Police received a call that family members were engaging in a verbal and physical altercation at a public beach in Barnet, VT. After further investigation, it was determined that Matthew Hallock and Harold Hallock Jr., who are brothers, engaged in a verbal altercation, yelling threats and profanities at each other. They both then physically assaulted each other, both succumbing to injuries. Such events were committed in front of both of children. Both parties were cited into Caledonia Superior Criminal Court to answer to the charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and offense committed in the presence of a child.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/26/21

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.