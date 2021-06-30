2021 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest Winners Announced

JEFFERSON CITY —

A breathtaking photo featuring a glimpse into the life of a Missouri cattle rancher is the Best in Show for the 2021 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest, hosted by the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The photograph, submitted by Holly Brown of Webb City, Mo., was chosen from nearly 900 photos submitted by amateur photographers from across Missouri.

“This year’s Photo Contest showcases farms and ranches of every shape and size throughout Missouri,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “Our farmers and ranchers work hard to feed, fuel and clothe not just our country, but the world. These talented amateur photographers showcase the agriculture industry’s dedication to that worthy task.”

Photos submitted by individuals 13 and older were placed in four categories: Beauty of the Farm, Faces of the Farm, the Farmer’s Life and Pride of the Farm. Photographers age 12 and under entered their shots in the Children’s Barnyard category. In total, 21 photos were selected by a panel of judges consisting of Heather Feeler and Lucas Bond, Department of Conservation; and Dane Hughes, Department of Commerce & Insurance.

In addition to awarding winners in each of these categories, the winning photos were featured on Facebook for the People’s Choice Award. The winner was selected based on the number of shares, comments and likes from June 18-25. A special award was also given again this year to the photo selected as the First Family’s Choice by Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson.

The winning photos will be on display in the Agriculture Building throughout the Missouri State Fair, Aug. 12-22, 2021. The 2021 winners are:

BEST IN SHOW:

“Hold Still” by Holly Brown of Webb City, Mo.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE:

“Hold Still” by Holly Brown of Webb City, Mo.

FIRST FAMILY’S CHOICE:

“Goodnight Girls” by Amalee Barnes of Mayview, Mo.

BEAUTY OF THE FARM:

1st Place: “Hills and Highlands” by Alyssa Goodspeed of Maryville, Mo.

Runner-Up: “An Evening Cruise” by Heather Emmendorfer of Savannah, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “The Harvest” by Ryan Newberry of Raymore, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Snowy Lane” by Kristin Gall of New Cambria, Mo.

FACES OF THE FARM:

1st Place: “Good Fun” by David Vaughn Jr. of Cabool, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Pure Joy” by Haley Scott of Fordland, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Goodnight Girls” by Amalee Barnes of Mayview, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Hard Day’s Work” by David Vaughn Jr. of Cabool, Mo.

THE FARMER'S LIFE:

1st Place: “Moisture Chew Test” by Pam Thompson of Lohman, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Daddy’s Girl” by Maggie Lowery of Puxico, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Building Fence” by Christie Hughes of Dixon, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Workin’ Time” by Holly Brown of Webb City, Mo.

PRIDE OF THE FARM:

1st Place: “Corn Harvest” by Ryan Newberry of Raymore, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Big Red” by Alyssa Goodspeed of Maryville, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Snow Queen” by Holly Brown of Webb City, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Sunrise Serenity” by Karrie Webb of Unionville, Mo.

CHILDREN'S BARNYARD:

1st Place: “The Future Looking at the Past” by Kasen Ahrens of Jackson, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Standing Watch” by Maggie Reed of Green Ridge, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Perfect Napping Spot” by Tucker Willard of Hunnewell, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Enjoying the Warm Sun” by Maggie Reed of Green Ridge, Mo.

All the photos entered in this year’s contest can be found on the Department’s Flickr stream.

For more information on the 2021 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest and other Missouri Department of Agriculture programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

To download a high resolution image of this year’s Best in Show for publication, click here.