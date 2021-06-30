Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sen. Angela Walton Mosley Celebrates Signing of Lottery Winners Protection Bill Into Law

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Angela Walton Mosley, D-Florissant, proudly watched Gov. Mike Parson sign House Bill 402 into law during a signing ceremony in the governor’s office on June 29. House Bill 402 protects lottery winners by prohibiting the State Lottery Commission, any employee of the State Lottery and any organization working with the State Lottery from publishing any identifying information of a lottery winner without their consent.
Rep. Jay Mosley and Sen. Mosley celebrate Gov. Parson signing HB 402.

The legislation being signed into law is historic because it marks the first time a married couple has passed a law together while serving in the Missouri General Assembly. Senator Mosley’s husband, Rep. Jay Mosley, sponsored HB 402 in the House, and Sen. Mosley handled HB 402 in the Missouri Senate, as well sponsored similar legislation, Senate Bill 272, in the upper chamber.

“I am so proud of the hard work Rep. Mosley and I put into passing this legislation, and I feel blessed that together we were able to get this important bill across the legislative finish line,” Sen. Mosley said. “I want to thank Gov. Parson for signing this necessary legislation into law. Individuals should have the choice to disclose their identity as they navigate this life-changing event and tackle the unexpected challenges they may encounter.”

House Bill 402 will become law on Aug. 28. To see a full list of bills passed by the General Assembly in 2021, please visit senate.mo.gov/legislation.

For more information on Sen. Walton Mosley’s legislative actions, visit her official Senate webpage at senate.mo.gov/Mosley.

Sen. Angela Walton Mosley Celebrates Signing of Lottery Winners Protection Bill Into Law

