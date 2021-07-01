NewDay USA Named An Official Sponsor Of The 4th On Flagler
NewDay USA announced today that it is an official sponsor of the City of West Palm Beach’s 4th on FlaglerWEST PALM BEACH , FLORIDA, USA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewDay USA, a leading national mortgage lender serving veterans, service members, and their families, announced today that it is an official sponsor of the City of West Palm Beach’s 4th on Flagler, a July 4th fireworks and entertainment celebration in downtown West Palm Beach commemorating our nation's independence.
"NewDay USA is proud to call West Palm Beach home," said Rob Posner, CEO of NewDay USA. "The terrific community here has welcomed us with open arms, and we would like to thank them for their generosity and support as we continue to prepare for the opening of our new headquarters."
NewDay USA recently announced that it is opening a second headquarters at Rosemary Square in the heart of West Palm Beach, with plans to create over 600 local high-paying jobs. As part of their commitment to the city, they are sponsoring the main stage and Centennial Fountain show at the 4th on Flagler, West Palm Beach's yearly July 4th celebration.
NewDay USA works every day to help veterans and their families attain the American dream of homeownership. Through its charitable organization, the NewDay USA Foundation, the company provides four-year scholarships to the children of Gold Star Families and severely disabled military veterans to attend JROTC military high schools, tuition free. Since 2013, the NewDay USA Foundation has committed more than $5 million in scholarships.
"As our nation celebrates Independence Day, it's important to remember and commemorate those veterans and active service members that maintain our freedom. We salute their service," said Executive Chairman Admiral Tom Lynch, former Superintendent of the United States Naval Academy.
The 4th on Flagler starts at 7 PM and ends at 10 PM on July 4th. The event will be broadcast live on WPBF 25. For more information on the 4th on Flagler and programs on the NewDay USA Stage, visit WPB.org.
###
About NewDay USA
NewDay USA is a nationwide VA mortgage lender focused on helping active military personnel, veterans, and their families achieve their financial and housing goals. NewDay, which was named a Best Military Lender by National Mortgage Professional, is also a Ginnie Mae (GNMA) approved issuer/servicer. The company employs best practices in mortgage lending and career growth for mortgage professionals. Consistent with its mission, NewDay is a philanthropic partner of numerous organizations focused on assisting military veterans and their families in need. The NewDay USA Foundation provides four-year scholarships to the children of fallen and severely disabled military veterans to attend JROTC military high schools across the nation. The company is also a major philanthropic partner of the Medal of Honor Foundation, the USO, Boulder Crest Retreat for Military and Veteran Wellness, and is a major sponsor of the Military Bowl. Community service and giving back in the form of volunteerism also play a significant role among the NewDay USA workforce. NewDay USA is a registered trade name of New Day Financial, LLC (NMLS # 1043), which is a key holding of Chrysalis Holdings, LLC, a premier private investment company focused on the financial services industry. For more information about NewDay USA, visit www.newdayusa.com.
Scott Haber
Hamilton Place Strategies
+1 914-960-5940
email us here