Real Estate Hall of Famer, Sean Moudry, Is Joining The Ribble Group powered by The Reynolds Team

The Ribble Group Powered by The Reynolds Team Network is excited to welcome Sean Moudry to the team as our new Area Growth Leader in Colorado's Front Range!

The Ribble Group Powered by The Reynolds Team Network is excited to welcome Sean Moudry to the team as our new Area Growth Leader in Colorado's Front Range!

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES , July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the launch of The Reynolds Team Network’s newest expansion partner, The Ribble Group in Denver, Colorado, new leadership has come alongside them to help fulfill their mission of impacting thousands of families through real estate. The Ribble Group Powered by The Reynolds Team of Keller Williams Realty is thrilled to announce their new Area Growth Leader for Colorado’s Front Range, real estate Hall of Famer, Sean Moudry.

When you think of Sean Moudry, think of results. You may have heard of this outstanding agent and leader through his highly coveted track record of awards and recognitions. He was added to the Hall of Fame at RE/MAX in just his first 4.5 years in business, was featured in REALTOR Magazine’s 30 Under 30, and has maintained Mega Agent Status for over 15 years.

Sean has worn many hats during his time in this industry; from being a Keller Williams Team Leader, Brokerage Owner, coach, and investor. As a leader, he grew his market center’s profitability by over $135,000 year-over-year, landing him in the Top 10 Teams in Keller Williams with Black Belt Status. In 2014, he founded Steps Real Estate, a Real Estate Brokerage Brand in Boulder, Colorado, that he grew to 100 agents in less than 4 years. In addition, he built his own Coaching Company and was named one of the top 20 coaches by Inman News. Sean is an accomplished writer regularly contributing to The Close, a real estate blog, and has also written a book designed to help salespeople find their best lead generation strategy based on their Myers-Brigg Personality Profile.

Sean has proven himself an industry superstar and is joining The Ribble Group Powered By The Reynolds Team to continue building a legacy of helping families achieve their real estate dreams!