F&G seeks information regarding the shooting of a mountain lion in Swan Valley

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the shooting of an adult female mountain lion found on the Snake River Road near Deer Creek in Swan Valley.

On the evening of June 25, a member of the public spotted the lion as it struggled to cross the road and immediately reported the injured animal to Fish and Game. The lion was quickly dispatched and further inspection of the animal revealed multiple gunshot wounds that appeared to have been inflicted several days prior.

If anyone has any information that may be useful in solving this case, please call the Upper Snake Regional Office 208-525-7290, the Citizens Against Poaching hotline 1-800-632-5999 or fill out an online form at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers can remain anonymous and a reward is available for information that leads to a citation in the case.

