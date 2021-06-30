YES Legend Jon Anderson To Tour With The Paul Green Rock Academy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary YES vocalist/songwriter Jon Anderson will be touring with The Paul Green Rock Academy starting July 30th!
This Jon Anderson with The Paul Green Rock Academy tour is a resumption of the tradition started in 2005 when Jon toured with the original School of Rock all stars.
These shows, over 30 in total between 2006-2008, were nothing short of magical, and now Jon Anderson returns to continue that magic with a set of Yes Classics, deep cuts, mash ups, and solo works, all with lush arrangements featuring choral singing, horns, and all the other benefits of having a backing band of 25 young musicians.
"THE ONE THING ABOUT CREATING MUSIC WITH YOUNG MUSICIANS AND SINGERS IS THE ADVENTURE OF IT ALL..
I SANG AND TOURED WITH THE PAUL GREEN SCHOOL OF ROCK MANY YEARS AGO...IT WAS A MIRACLE FOR ME TO JOIN IN WITH THEIR YOUNG ENERGY...AND LEARN FROM THEM..
NOW HERE WE ARE WITH THE PAUL GREEN ROCK ACADEMY …….
AND AGAIN, THEIR EXCITEMENT AND JOY FOR MAKING MUSIC REALLY MAKES IT ALL WORTHWHILE .... PLUS THEY ARE A REALLY TALENTED BUNCH….
THERE IS A FUTURE IN MUSIC, AND THESE YOUNG SOULS PROVE IT EVERY TIME I HEAR THEM SING AND PLAY...
I KNOW YOU WILL HAVE A WONDERFUL EVENING SPENDING TIME WITH THE FUTURE OF ROCK 'N' ROLL..
MANY BLESSINGS…JON ANDERSON.."
Jon Anderson with The Paul Green Rock Academy tour dates:
July 30 - Patchogue Theater - Patchogue, NY
Aug 01 - Blue Ocean Music Hall - Salisbury, MA
Aug 03 - Rams Head on Stage - Annapolis, MD
Aug 05 - Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT
Aug 07 - Colonial Theatre - Phoenixville, PA
Aug 09 - Ocean City Music Pier - Ocean City, NJ
Aug 19 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL
Aug 21 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL
Aug 24 - Palace Theatre - Canton, OH
Aug 27 - Paramount Theatre - Huntington, NY
Aug 28 - Stadium Theater - Woonsocket, RI
Jon Anderson is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable voices in music as the lead vocalist and creative force behind YES. Anderson was the author and a major creative influence behind the ground-breaking album “Fragile” as well as the series of epic, complex pieces such as “Awaken,” “Gates of Delirium” and especially “Close to the Edge” which were central to the band's success. Additionally, Anderson co-authored the group's biggest hits, including “I've Seen All Good People,” “Roundabout” and “Owner Of A Lonely Heart.” After 50 years of success in the music business, Jon has worked with many variations of YES, as well as collaborations with Vangelis, Kitaro, Roine Stolt and Jean-Luc Ponty. He has released several critically acclaimed solo albums including “Olias of Sunhillow,” “Song of Seven,” “Animation,” “Three Ships,” “Toltec” and “Survival and Other Stories” to name just a few. In 2017 Jon reformed YES with former band members Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman. YES Featuring ARW toured the world to rave reviews and released “Live At The Apollo” CD/DVD in September 2018. Never to stand still musically, in 2019 Jon released an album he started 28 years ago, now called “1,000 Hands,” a reference to the fact that numerous guest musicians perform on the album, including Ian Anderson, Billy Cobham, Jean-Luc Ponty, Chick Corea, Zap Momma, Chris Squire, Alan White, Steve Howe and many more.
For more information:
Paul Green official website: www.PaulGreenRock.com
Jon Anderson’s official website: www.JonAnderson.com
Press inquiries:
Billy James
This Jon Anderson with The Paul Green Rock Academy tour is a resumption of the tradition started in 2005 when Jon toured with the original School of Rock all stars.
These shows, over 30 in total between 2006-2008, were nothing short of magical, and now Jon Anderson returns to continue that magic with a set of Yes Classics, deep cuts, mash ups, and solo works, all with lush arrangements featuring choral singing, horns, and all the other benefits of having a backing band of 25 young musicians.
"THE ONE THING ABOUT CREATING MUSIC WITH YOUNG MUSICIANS AND SINGERS IS THE ADVENTURE OF IT ALL..
I SANG AND TOURED WITH THE PAUL GREEN SCHOOL OF ROCK MANY YEARS AGO...IT WAS A MIRACLE FOR ME TO JOIN IN WITH THEIR YOUNG ENERGY...AND LEARN FROM THEM..
NOW HERE WE ARE WITH THE PAUL GREEN ROCK ACADEMY …….
AND AGAIN, THEIR EXCITEMENT AND JOY FOR MAKING MUSIC REALLY MAKES IT ALL WORTHWHILE .... PLUS THEY ARE A REALLY TALENTED BUNCH….
THERE IS A FUTURE IN MUSIC, AND THESE YOUNG SOULS PROVE IT EVERY TIME I HEAR THEM SING AND PLAY...
I KNOW YOU WILL HAVE A WONDERFUL EVENING SPENDING TIME WITH THE FUTURE OF ROCK 'N' ROLL..
MANY BLESSINGS…JON ANDERSON.."
Jon Anderson with The Paul Green Rock Academy tour dates:
July 30 - Patchogue Theater - Patchogue, NY
Aug 01 - Blue Ocean Music Hall - Salisbury, MA
Aug 03 - Rams Head on Stage - Annapolis, MD
Aug 05 - Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT
Aug 07 - Colonial Theatre - Phoenixville, PA
Aug 09 - Ocean City Music Pier - Ocean City, NJ
Aug 19 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL
Aug 21 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL
Aug 24 - Palace Theatre - Canton, OH
Aug 27 - Paramount Theatre - Huntington, NY
Aug 28 - Stadium Theater - Woonsocket, RI
Jon Anderson is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable voices in music as the lead vocalist and creative force behind YES. Anderson was the author and a major creative influence behind the ground-breaking album “Fragile” as well as the series of epic, complex pieces such as “Awaken,” “Gates of Delirium” and especially “Close to the Edge” which were central to the band's success. Additionally, Anderson co-authored the group's biggest hits, including “I've Seen All Good People,” “Roundabout” and “Owner Of A Lonely Heart.” After 50 years of success in the music business, Jon has worked with many variations of YES, as well as collaborations with Vangelis, Kitaro, Roine Stolt and Jean-Luc Ponty. He has released several critically acclaimed solo albums including “Olias of Sunhillow,” “Song of Seven,” “Animation,” “Three Ships,” “Toltec” and “Survival and Other Stories” to name just a few. In 2017 Jon reformed YES with former band members Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman. YES Featuring ARW toured the world to rave reviews and released “Live At The Apollo” CD/DVD in September 2018. Never to stand still musically, in 2019 Jon released an album he started 28 years ago, now called “1,000 Hands,” a reference to the fact that numerous guest musicians perform on the album, including Ian Anderson, Billy Cobham, Jean-Luc Ponty, Chick Corea, Zap Momma, Chris Squire, Alan White, Steve Howe and many more.
For more information:
Paul Green official website: www.PaulGreenRock.com
Jon Anderson’s official website: www.JonAnderson.com
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com