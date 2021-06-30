Route 3055 (Franklin Street) Bridge Rehabilitation Project Begins, Detours Placed

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced, prime contractor Legend Painting, Inc., of Campbell, OH, will begin work, Tuesday, July 6, on the rehabilitation of the Route 3055 (Franklin Street) Bridge over the Stoneycreek River in the City of Johnstown, Cambria County.

On Tuesday, the contractor will implement both a vehicle detour and also a pedestrian detour. These detours will be in place until November 5.

The .5-mile vehicle detour will follow: From the north side: Route 3055 (Franklin Street), Route 3016 (Vine Street), Market Street, Route 403 (Napolean Street), Route 271 (Haynes Street) and back to Route 3055 (Franklin Street). From the south side: Route 3055 (Franklin Street), Route 271 (Haynes Street), Route 271 (Bedford Street), Route 3016 (Vine Street). The detour routes will be signed.

The pedestrian detour will follow Route 3055 (Franklin Street), 3016 (Vine Street), and Route 271 (Bedford Street/Haynes Street).

This overall project consists of the preservation of the Route 3055 (Franklin Street) bridge. Work includes the removal of the existing paint, repainting of the structure, fabricated structural steel repairs, replacement of both the strip seal glands and deteriorated rivets, as well as any miscellaneous construction.

All work on this $1.3 million project is expected to be completed by late-November 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101