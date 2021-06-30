Reminder--Change Coming to Traffic Signal in Osceola Mills

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding area drivers that a change is coming soon for a traffic signal in Osceola Mills borough.

Effective Tuesday, July 6, the traffic signal at the Route 53 (Stone Street) and Route 2051 (Curtin Street) intersection will operate in full green-yellow-red mode. This change will eliminate the current flashing mode of the signal and enforce go, caution, and stop patterns in all directions. The request to change the signal was made by Osceola Mills Borough Council and was approved by PennDOT recently.

In order to allow the signal to function properly, the Borough recently contracted with Tel-Power to complete necessary repairs to the wiring, pedestrian infrastructure, and controller cabinet. With that work complete, the signal will be ready for use in full go, caution, and stop modes.

PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance has placed portable message boards along Route 53 to provide advance warning to area drivers of the pattern/signal change.

