Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of 42nd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in the 200 block of 42nd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:58 pm, the victim was seated in a parked vehicle at the listed location. The suspect vehicle approached and an occupant discharged a firearm towards the victim. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.