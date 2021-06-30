Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 5500 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in the 5500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 12:28 pm, the suspects assaulted the victim at the listed location with a wooden stick. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.