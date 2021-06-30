Arrest Made in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offenses: 2300 block of 4th Street, Northeast
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offenses that occurred in the 2300 block of 4th Street, Northeast.
- On Friday, June 4, 2021, at approximately 6:20 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a golf club and struck the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. CCN: 21-074-179
- On Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at approximately 9:23 pm, the suspect entered the victim’s residence at the listed location. The suspect brandished a bat and struck the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. CCN: 21-077-040
On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 23 year-old Carlin Dorsey, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.