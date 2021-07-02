MRKT360, Comuniquemos Hoy and 4Latam aim to revolutionize digital marketing in Latin America with their partnership

Three powerhouse agencies, coming together, for the good of their clients and each other! Comuniquemos Hoy is a digital marketing agency from Buenos Aires. 4Latam, also Buenos Aires based, completes our digital marketing triumvirate.

A collaboration like none other! MRKT360, Comuniquemos Hoy and 4Latam will be partnering together to bring DV360 to the Latin American market.

This is a really exciting opportunity for us at Mrkt360. Both 4Latam and Comuniquemos Hoy are very talented agencies and share a similar work ethic to us! We can't wait to teach and learn from them!” — Eran Hurvitz (CEO of Mrkt360)