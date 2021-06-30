April Salomon, MIM’s Executive Director, Appointed to the Board of Directors of the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce

The Musical Instrument Museum congratulates executive director April A. Salomon as she joins the board of directors for the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) congratulates executive director April A. Salomon as she joins the board of directors for the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce. With this distinguished appointment, Salomon will serve alongside many accomplished business leaders, while solely representing a top-ranking cultural institution. She joins the chamber’s 57-member board, including 17 new members announced in June 2021.

The chamber board provides strong leadership for the business community, steering its political advocacy and focus to help all businesses connect and prosper. It is comprised of representatives from businesses of all sizes in diverse industries, including manufacturing, banking, business, consumer services, nonprofits, and media. Salomon’s appointment demonstrates the chamber’s commitment to the expanding arts and culture sector in Phoenix.

“It is an extraordinary honor to join the board of directors of the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce. This organization has been pivotal to the success of a growing city and has long recognized the importance of arts and culture to Phoenix’s business and economic community,” says Salomon. “Now, more than ever, leadership from all sectors must come together to continue advancing the prosperity and quality of life for all of its citizens. I am incredibly proud to join this esteemed group of business leaders and thank the chamber for selecting me to serve in this role.”

MIM was recognized by the chamber as a Community Champion at the 2020 IMPACT awards. This award acknowledged MIM’s significant impact and contributions to the community, confirming that the museum, under Salomon’s leadership, is one of the key institutions leading the next generation of cultural life in Phoenix.

Salomon will assume this position on July 1, 2021, and her initial term will run through June 30, 2024.

About the Greater Phoenix Chamber

Representing 2,400 businesses across the Greater Phoenix region, the Greater Phoenix Chamber promotes regional prosperity by serving as a catalyst for economic vitality and strong communities. The chamber pursues this mission by collaborating with business, political, and community leaders to grow the regional talent pool, create a regional approach to economic development, and drive a pro-Arizona agenda.

About MIM

The Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) enriches our world by collecting, preserving, and making accessible an astonishing variety of musical instruments and performance videos from every country in the world. MIM offers guests a welcoming and fun experience, incomparable interactive technology, dynamic programming, and exceptional musical performances. MIM fosters appreciation of the world’s diverse cultures by showing how we innovate, adapt, and learn from each other to create music—the language of the soul.

The Musical Instrument Museum is located at 4725 E. Mayo Boulevard in Phoenix (corner of Tatum and Mayo Boulevards, just south of Loop 101). For more information, visit MIM.org or call 480.478.6000.

