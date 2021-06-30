Lake Pend Oreille acoustic tagged walleye locations for late June 2021

Walleye are still concentrated in the Western basin of Lake Pend Oreille, especially near the Sandpoint bridges. In the last couple of weeks, some walleye have begun moving down into the Pend Oreille River as well, with several located near Laclede and Thama. Later this summer, fisheries staff will be including counts of lake trout in the table as well.

To view the latest map of walleye locations click here.

Biologists track acoustic-tagged walleye to help anglers catch walleye and participate in the Lake Pend Oreille angler incentive program and to learn more about walleye movements.

For more information about fisheries work occurring in Lake Pend Oreille visit the "Lake Pend Oreille Fisheries" website.