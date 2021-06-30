Youngman Reitshtein, PLC (YR) Welcomes Associate Attorney Nicole Herzberg to the Firm
The recent UCLA School of Law graduate has joined the firm as an Associate Attorney.BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youngman Reitshtein, PLC (YR) is pleased to welcome the recent UCLA School of Law graduate Nicole Herzberg to their team as an Associate Attorney.
“We are thrilled to have Nicole join our firm,” says YR Attorney/Partner Barbara J. Youngman. “Nicole is a brilliant, hard working attorney and has already proven herself to be an invaluable resource for our clients," adds Attorney/Partner Ron Reitshtein.
During her time at UCLA School of Law, Herzberg worked at a civil litigation firm, where she supported attorneys working on real estate litigation, contract disputes, and intellectual property matters. She additionally served as the Chief Articles Editor of UCLA’s Entertainment Law Review, an Executive Board Member of the Jewish Law Students Association, and a Volunteer Coach for UCLA Lab School Mock Trial Team. Before joining YR, Herzberg recently completed a fellowship through UCLA’s Pritzker Center, where she served as court-appointed minor’s counsel for foster children in their dependency court cases. She also worked as a Judicial Intern in Kings County, New York's Matrimonial division.
“I’m very excited to be working with a firm that has so many years of expertise in family law,” shares Herzberg. “ I really appreciate the firm's approach to their clients and cases, and am honored to be joining such a distinguished team." Herzberg recently joined the Beverly Hills Bar Association and is looking forward to her journey at YR.
About Youngman Reitshtein (YR):
Since its founding in 2014, law firm Youngman Reitshtein, PLC (YR) has continued to grow and garner achievements. Attorney-Partner Barbara J. Youngman reached the milestone of 25 years in practice, and remains a highly sought-after attorney and mediator in the Los Angeles family law community. Attorney-Partner Ron Reitshtein is serving his term as a Co-Chair of the Family Law Section of the Beverly Hills Bar Association. Senior Associate Attorney Lauren O. Youngman, a Certified Family Law Specialist, is currently co-hosting the Beverly Hills Bar Association’s monthly CLE program, “Direct Examination with Dan & Lauren,” interviewing prominent members of the family law community. YR hired accomplished Associate Attorney Dora M. Larson in 2017, Associate Attorney Kate Kearney in 2020 and Associate Attorney Nicole Herzberg in 2021.
For more information on YR, please visit www.yrplc.com
Colleen O'Mara
Hype
colleen@hypeworld.com