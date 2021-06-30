SHaPE SC's Environmental Protection Subcommittee to Meet July 1, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 30, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Environmental Protection Subcommittee of the SHaPe SC Task Force will meet from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021. This will be held in-person at 1230 Main Street, Suite 700, Columbia, S.C.

SHaPE SC is the Task Force to Strengthen the Health and Promote the Environment of South Carolina. The task force is charged with working to improve the lives of all Palmetto State residents by evaluating and making recommendations to improve the future of health and environmental services within the state. Learn more at scdhec.gov/shapesc.

The meeting proceedings will be open and available to the public to listen using the call-in information below:

Phone #: 1-877-309-3457 Conference ID: 173 709 2607

The agenda for the Environmental Protection Subcommittee is available here. A recording of the meeting and minutes will be available here.

