Attorney General Moody Provides Online Safety Tips for Floridians During Internet Safety Month
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “In the internet age, we can buy groceries, clothes, or even a new car with a few clicks of the mouse, but we can also unknowingly invite fraudsters, thieves or even sexual predators into our lives. While the internet can be a great tool to improve our everyday lives, we must make sure we are taking measures to increase the safety and security of our finances and our families online.”
Attorney General Moody is encouraging Floridians to stay safe online by following these tips:
- Be mindful when sharing content on the internet because once there, it never goes away;
- Secure accounts by using different passwords and multifactor authentication, if available;
- Monitor your children’s internet use by enabling parental controls, and take the time to share safe online habits;
- Know that WiFi hot spots are usually unsecure and can allow scammers to easily access sensitive information on your device; and
- Never access any important accounts through public computers or electronic devices.
At the start of 2021, Attorney General Moody released a Consumer Alert about data privacy that offers tips on guarding private information online. To view other recent Consumer Alerts, visit the Attorney General’s Consumer Alert webpage at MyFloridaLegal.com/ConsumerAlert.